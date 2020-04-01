United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $727,585,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $88,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,195. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.79.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

