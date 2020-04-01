United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) were up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.25 and last traded at $97.07, approximately 530,212 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 614,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,458,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

