UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

NYSE:UNH traded down $12.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.32. 4,546,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

