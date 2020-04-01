Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $37.80, approximately 593,732 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 421,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

