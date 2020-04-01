Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce $81.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.40 million and the lowest is $81.11 million. Upwork reported sales of $68.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $339.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.00 million to $342.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $388.75 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $390.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

UPWK traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $5.99. 1,661,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,448. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $734.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

In related news, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 13,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $115,642.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,409.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,206,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and have sold 103,680 shares valued at $828,050. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 854,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,342,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 683,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,108,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.