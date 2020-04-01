USDX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,583.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $691,018.48 and $1,583.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000536 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005486 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002511 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000139 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,261 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

