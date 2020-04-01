Vanta Network (VANTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,366.00

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Vanta Network has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanta Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Allbit. Vanta Network has a total market capitalization of $89,790.10 and approximately $2,366.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.02572839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00193930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork . Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network

Vanta Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

