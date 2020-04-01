Verge Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Verge has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Binance. Verge has a market capitalization of $39.66 million and approximately $621,501.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00601324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000875 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008592 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,224,263,143 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, TradeOgre, Graviex, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Binance, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

