Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Trading 6.6% Higher

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.93 and last traded at $146.87, 777,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,000,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.