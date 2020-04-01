VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. VIDY has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $2.74 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.75 or 0.04723991 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00066772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015666 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010532 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003504 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.