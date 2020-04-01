Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $190.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,587,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.32 and its 200-day moving average is $184.13. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.