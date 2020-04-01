Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.11. 12,587,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,930,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $324.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

