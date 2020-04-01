Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $20.50, approximately 113,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 78,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VPG. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

