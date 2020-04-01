Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.57, approximately 1,495,991 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,122,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

