WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Trading Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) was down 5.2% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WEC Energy Group traded as low as $80.56 and last traded at $83.52, approximately 2,221,486 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,094,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.13.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.