Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIC (EGOV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) recently:

3/31/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

3/21/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ EGOV traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 468,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,661. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

