Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

4/1/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

3/24/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.50 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

3/16/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

3/2/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/2/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $43.50 to $41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/28/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform underweight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating.

2/28/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/27/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was given a new $43.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,130. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,197,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after buying an additional 564,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after buying an additional 530,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after buying an additional 523,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

