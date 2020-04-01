Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Trading 6.1% Higher

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $59.26, 119,498 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 122,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $75,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

