Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price was down 6.1% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Whirlpool traded as low as $78.76 and last traded at $80.60, approximately 800,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,167,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,426,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

