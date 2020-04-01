Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Worthington Industries posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,259,000 after buying an additional 263,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 105,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $24.69. 260,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,271. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

