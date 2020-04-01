Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Worthington Industries posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,259,000 after buying an additional 263,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 105,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $24.69. 260,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,271. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.