Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.11 and last traded at $62.56, 6,945,366 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 4,295,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.