Zacks: Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce $541.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $557.00 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $508.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.48.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

