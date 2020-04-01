Zacks: Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Rollins also reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rollins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.16. 1,799,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,974. Rollins has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

