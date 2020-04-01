Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $7.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post $7.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Biogen reported earnings per share of $6.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $32.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.72 to $35.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $32.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.19 to $36.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.40.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock traded down $23.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.27. 2,173,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.24. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

