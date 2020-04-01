Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $11.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $11.91 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $48.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 billion to $48.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.82 billion to $51.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.09.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $12.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,047. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $343.15 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

