Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,885,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,133. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

