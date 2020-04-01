Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $262.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.09 million and the highest is $264.60 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $261.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $907.89 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,133. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 712,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,471,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,972,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

