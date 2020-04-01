Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVG. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Trivago in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trivago from $3.30 to $1.80 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trivago in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $2.15 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trivago presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.94.

NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Trivago has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $499.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trivago will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $1,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trivago by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trivago by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trivago

