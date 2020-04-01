Zacks Investment Research Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Sell

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCB. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

ARCB stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 285,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,574. The firm has a market cap of $507.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in ArcBest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.