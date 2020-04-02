$0.23 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 373,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $477.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 355,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

