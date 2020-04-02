-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eidos Therapeutics.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have weighed in on EIDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Eidos Therapeutics stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 91,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of -0.10. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $66.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.