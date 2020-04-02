-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Equities analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have weighed in on EIDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Eidos Therapeutics stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 91,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of -0.10. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $66.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.