0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.0847 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $485,940.86 and $656,819.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.68 or 0.04389136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010726 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.