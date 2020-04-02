$109.15 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post $109.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.29 million and the lowest is $96.20 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $83.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $458.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.37 million to $556.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $555.92 million, with estimates ranging from $474.80 million to $650.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 321,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,589. The company has a market capitalization of $273.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

