$16.95 Million in Sales Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post $16.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.57 million and the lowest is $14.10 million. Orthopediatrics posted sales of $14.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year sales of $84.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $89.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.83 million, with estimates ranging from $107.92 million to $112.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orthopediatrics.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $635.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.58. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthopediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.