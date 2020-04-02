$2.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.34. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $9.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,415. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.21. The company has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

