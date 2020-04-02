$2.40 EPS Expected for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58. KLA reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $11.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

KLA stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.89. KLA has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.