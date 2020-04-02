21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 10.6%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) shares were up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.87, approximately 1,226,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 845,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,377,000 after acquiring an additional 231,433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 128,945 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.