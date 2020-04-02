58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Stock Price Up 13%

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $52.76, approximately 2,332,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 935,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on WUBA. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. Analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

