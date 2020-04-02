58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Stock Price Up 13%

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $52.76, approximately 2,332,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 935,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.
Several research firms have weighed in on WUBA. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.
The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.
58.com Company Profile (NYSE:WUBA)
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
