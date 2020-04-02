Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 11.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares traded up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87, 287,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,966,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADAP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.03.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $353.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. Corporate insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.