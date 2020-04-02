Advanced Technology Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,735.64 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $34,735.64 and $28.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,431,874 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.