Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Up 14.7%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares were up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.19, approximately 816,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 926,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARLP. ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $368.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.