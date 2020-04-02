Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Up 14.7%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares were up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.19, approximately 816,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 926,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARLP. ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $368.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.
