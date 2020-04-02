Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce ($1.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.00). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.02) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,358,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. 763,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,057. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $134.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

