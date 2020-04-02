Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $14.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,117.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,300.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $762.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 50.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

