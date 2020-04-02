Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s stock price shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.33, 959,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 458,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after buying an additional 1,510,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $30,744,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 543,244 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,493,000 after acquiring an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365,805 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

