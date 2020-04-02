Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $42.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,907.70. 4,106,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $970.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,953.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,845.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

