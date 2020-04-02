Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post sales of $33.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.39 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $29.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $146.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.30 billion to $155.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $173.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $165.84 billion to $181.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,117.03. 2,819,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,929. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $762.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,300.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

