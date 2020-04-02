Analysts Anticipate AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million.

AMAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 132,466 shares of company stock worth $1,161,050 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,403. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

