Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

BXP traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $82.69. 1,901,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.17. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,393,000 after buying an additional 119,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,987,000 after buying an additional 91,778 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

