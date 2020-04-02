Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $37.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.24 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $34.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $164.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.31 billion to $165.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $174.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $170.52 billion to $178.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 37,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,415. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.35 and its 200-day moving average is $299.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

