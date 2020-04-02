Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.34. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

FND traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 1,535,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.